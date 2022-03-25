Central Georgia lawyer pitches idea to help relocate Ukrainian refugees

Christopher Smith thinks his plan could help refugees find safety while fixing population decline in rural counties.

MACON, Ga. — As President Joe Biden announced he would welcome 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, one Macon lawyer developed his own idea that could help find homes for some of them.

Christopher Smith's proposal would use federal dollars to relocate Ukrainian families to counties that experienced a decline in population between 2010 and 2020.

"All of this is about solving a problem and coming up with a solution that helps as many people as possible," Smith said.

He thinks the plan would help fix the population problem in rural counties across the nation. Smith says thousands of counties saw the population decline. Some of them are right here in Central Georgia.

"These rural communities tend to have more affordable housing, lower costs, plus they tend to have a lot of jobs available," Smith said. "I view it as a win-win, matching a need for two important constituencies."

Smith says the plan, which would use federal dollars to relocate families and help them get on their feet in the U.S., is for families who want to work.

"The assistance they would be getting from the federal government would be locating here and getting them started up on their feet," Smith said.

A county needs to check two boxes: first, they need to have seen a decline in population. Second, they need to be willing to accept refugees.

"We don't want a federal situation where people are just bringing Ukrainian refugees to a community that doesn't feel like it can support it, or doesn't feel it has the need for it," Smith said.