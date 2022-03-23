"I hope that those who have abilities to help, they will help. Those who are more safe and can help now, whoever's heart is willing to help."

DUBLIN, Ga. — Russia's invasion of Ukraine may be half a world away, but it hits close to home for Central Georgians with family or friends there. Earlier this month, we introduced you to a Dublin woman with a friend in Kyiv. She has another friend there, too, who left for a safer location.

Even in war, leaving home was a tough decision for Daryna Korolova. She loves her country.

"I don't think many people want to go. They still want to stay close to Ukraine and come back as soon as it's peaceful," said Korolova.

During the first 10 days of war, she and her family hid in a school basement for safety. The stress became to be too much.

"It became hard to kind of function. I was barely sleeping or eating. I couldn't concentrate on my work," Korolova said.

Korolova left her her 67-year-old father behind. She says he did not want to leave his country. Right now, she, her mother, friend, and cat are living in Budapest, Hungary.

"It requires a lot of energy to buy simple or regular things because it is a language barrier," Korolova said.

Even with the language barrier, she says she is lucky to leave for a safer place. Many didn't have that luxury.

"It's impossible to leave because roads destroyed or because the bombing is just not stopping and they can shoot even families," Korolova said.

Betty Ruppel connected with Daryna through social media. She immediately viewed her like family.

"To me, every citizen of Ukraine is a hero. Every child, every grandparent, every Daryna, every Ira, they're all my heroes," Ruppel said.

Korolova's hope now is that more people will look out for the people of Ukraine.

"I hope that those who have abilities to help, they will help. Those who are more safe and can help now, whoever's heart is willing to help."