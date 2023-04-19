'War is not only on the battlefield, it's everywhere': Former Dublin exchange student describes war's impact on Ukraine

More than a year after the war began, she's back in Dublin and talking about the impact of the war in Ukraine.

DUBLIN, Ga. — A little over a year ago, we introduced you to a former Dublin exchange student from Kyiv, Ukraine. Now, more than a year later, she's back in Dublin and talking about the impact of the war in Ukraine.

The war began in February 2022, a day that Iryna Pashchenko remembers all too clearly. "I woke up at 4 a.m. from hearing some kind of sounds like booms, but that was far away, so I thought that was probably a trash car or whatever," Pashchenko said.

In Kyiv, at one point, there was a blackout for two straight days. "I have never seen such a blackout of the city in my life," she said.

"I would describe Ukrainian people as heroes who are made of steel. It is normal as much as possible, but still, there are air raid sirens. There are drones and missiles flying sometimes," Pashchenko said.

Unfortunately, that day changed her life forever.

"War is not only on the battlefield, it's everywhere," she said.

She remembers finding out about a neighboring city, Bucha, just 12 miles from her home where Russians left dead bodies in the street.

"I remember realizing that how close I was to that, how close. I know those streets. I know those small towns," she said.

She decided to stay in Kyiv throughout the war. She says people in Ukraine are still fighting for their right to exist and be Ukrainian.

"Most Ukrainians have learned how to take care of people they don't even know much more than before," she says.



"Everyone has someone who has been either killed or is in armed forces," she said.



She hopes to see an end to the war soon. "Every help counts, even if it's small things -- 50 cents -- it helps," Pashchenko said.



