Macon church raising money to help refugees escape from Ukraine

First Baptist Church of Christ has raised $3,000

MACON, Ga. — It is really hard to imagine what life is like in Ukraine right now. People are trying to get to Poland for safety, but some are making a rather hard journey to the Republic of Georgia, and the folks at First Baptist Church of Christ are helping them out.

Pastor Craig McMann is friends with a Bishop Malkhaz Songulashvili from the Republic of Georgia.

McMann has led Mercer mission trips there, and Songulashvili has come to speak at First Baptist Church of Christ, "And apparently, they are interested in making the trip instead of moving in the direction of West Europe," Malkhaz explained.

For refugees getting out of Ukraine, it's not an easy trip to make.

They've got to take a boat 500 miles across the Black Sea or fly from Poland or other neighboring countries.

Despite the difficulties, they are showing up.

"Yesterday, we were talking with some parishioners about adopting some families. It's a challenge -- many families are poor in Georgia," Sungulashvili admitted.

"I said, 'This is what we're hearing from Malkhaz, this is the suffering that is going on," Craig recalled. "There are handicapped children that need to be transported to places of safety."

Craig stood up with that message at a Sunday service two weeks ago.

Along with some other folks from Mercer and the parish, they've raised $3,000

"People do not have enough food, water, shelter to survive in a very cold winter, and they've done nothing wrong, running for their lives," he said.

Everyone knows a few thousand dollars is a drop in the bucket compared to the tsunami of pain and suffering.

The money will help with the basics -- flour, water, and diapers -- but the compassion of making a conscious effort to say "I will help," is, in some ways, worth more than the donations.