The team brought an emergency field hospital to help people hurt in Russian attacks.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Volunteers from our state are preparing to open an emergency field hospital in Ukraine over the weekend.

Samaritan's Purse will treat people hurt in Russian attacks at a hospital in Lviv.

"The expectation is that the area will come under conflict in the coming weeks," Ken Isaacs said.

Isaacs is the Vice President of Programs and Government Relations for Samaritan's Purse. He is in Ukraine overseeing the Christian relief organization's response.

"We have a trauma hospital in Lviv, and we also have two smaller hospitals that we have put out in areas outside the city to get an initial treatment to people that might get wounded, and then we can bring them back in ambulances to the larger hospital," Isaacs said.

The North Carolina man flew to Ukraine 10 days ago. He has spent much of his time inside the country as Russia's invasion advances and more people flee west.

"People are just coming in wave after wave. It doesn't stop," Isaacs said. "When you go to the border areas, you can see and talk to people that have been waiting seven days."

He sees the need for medical care as people head to the border from eastern cities where the fighting is intense.

"I saw bruises and contusions and wounds on many of them," Isaacs said. "Women are having children in the train and on the platform."

Samaritan's Purse will also open an outpatient clinic at a train station that sees more than 50,000 people a day.

Supplies and hospital staff left Piedmont Triad International Airport last week. Isaacs said their doctors and nurses are preparing to see patients in the coming days.

"Their morale is high. They are working hard," Isaacs said. "I'm so proud of them."

It's a job that comes with sacrifice. Isaacs himself said he doesn't get more than five hours of sleep at night. He is thousands of miles from his home and family in Boone.

"I miss my family," Isaacs said. "My wife's birthday is on the 11th and I am going to miss that, so I need to make arrangements for some flowers to let her know I'm thinking about her on that day."

It's a calling to which he's committed more than 30 years.

"I was in Rwanda, I was in Bosnia, I was in Kosovo, I was in Albania, I was in Darfur, and all these conflict areas over the years," Isaacs said. "I love my job and helping people in Jesus's name."

This time he hopes to encourage Ukrainians and heal their wounds.