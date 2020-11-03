WASHINGTON — At least three people, including two U.S. service members, were killed in a rocket attack in Iraq, according to a U.S. official Wednesday.

10 people were also injured, according to the official who spoke on condition of anonymity, the Associated Press reported.

Army Col. Myles Caggins, a U.S. military spokesperson in Iraq, said on Twitter that more than 15 small rockets hit Iraq’s Camp Taji base. Caggins wrote that the base hosts coalition troops and that the attack happened on March 11 at 7:35 p.m. local time. The U.S. military is working alongside the Iraqi government to assess and investigate.



This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.





