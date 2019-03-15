This year's set of new stamps might make you want to start sending snail mail again.

The U.S. Postal Service revealed 16 new Sesame Street stamps just in time for the iconic show's 50th anniversary. The Forever stamps include Big Bird, Ernie, Bert, Cookie Monster, Rosita, The Count, Oscar the Grouch, Abby Cadabby, Herry Monster, Julia, Guy Smiley, Snuffleupagus, Elmo, Telly, Grover and Zoe.

The Sesame Street stamps are one of three new stamp collections being released by USPS. The Postal Service also unveiled a set of dinosaur stamps featuring a young adult tyrannosaurus rex discovered on federal land in Montana.

The other collection is "Spooky Silhouettes" for Halloween. The stamps have digital silhouette illustrations of black cats, ghosts, spiders and bats.

U.S. Postal Service

