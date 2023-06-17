A Utah demolition crew heard 'chirping in the rubble.' They saved 8 baby raccoons.

The crew uncovered the animals below the remnants of a demolished house.

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — An abandoned litter of raccoons discovered at a construction site in northern Utah found new homes earlier this week after a construction crew uncovered the animals below the remnants of a demolished home.

“A big-hearted foreman for the demolition crew working on Morgan Valley Drive came to the fire station asking for help," the Morgan County Fire Department said in a statement on Wednesday. “After his crew knocked down an abandoned home, they heard chirping in the rubble.”

The eight baby raccoons appeared to have no mother. Firefighters cared for them until someone with permits to raise raccoons offered to adopt them.

"All eight babies are now happily on their way to their forever homes," the fire department wrote.

Today, a big-hearted foreman for the demolition crew working on Morgan Valley Drive came to the fire station asking for... Posted by Morgan County Fire & EMS on Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Utah requires permits to home non-native species like raccoons or coyotes, which frequently roam wild.