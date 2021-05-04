Woman who went missing in Utah canyon last year found alive by authorities

Deputies came across the woman when their drone crashed.

UTAH, USA — Last November, a 47-year-old woman went missing in the Spanish Fork Canyon of Utah. Now, nearly six months later, that same woman has been found alive by U.S. Forest Service workers.

Utah County Sheriff's Office says when deputies initially searched for the unidentified woman last year, all they found was an abandoned campsite. Detectives believed she may have been in Colorado due to phone information they discovered.

On Monday, deputies returned to the original area with an aerial search organization to find any proof that the woman was still in the canyon. The drone authorities were using crashed, and when a team went out to retrieve it, they say they came across a tent they thought was purposefully left there.

That's when UCSO says the woman unzipped the tent to stick her head out. Authorities say the woman "had lost a significant amount of weight and was weak."

According to the sheriff's office, the woman told deputies she knowingly chose to stay in the area for the last six months and would forage for grass and moss to survive. There was also a nearby river she used for water.

