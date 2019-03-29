STOCKTON, Calif. — Yuck! A doorbell camera caught a food delivery man taking a sip of a milkshake before handing it to a teen in California.

Fox40 in Stockton spoke with Rajesh Malhotra, whose 14-year-old son Rishab drank the milkshake after receiving it from the delivery guy at the door.

Malhotra and his son didn't know what happened until they checked the footage the next day.

"[I thought], 'Whoa, that’s crazy.' I mean, how can someone jeopardize the product like that, especially the food?" Malhotra told the station.

"Once I checked it out, I brushed five, six times. I felt really disgusted," Rishab reportedly said.

The family wants an apology from DoorDash and a promise it won't happen again. DoorDash has not responded to Fox40's request for comment.



