A New York assemblyman is calling for action after a video showed a driver going onto the sidewalk to get around a line of school buses.

Assemblyman Dov Hikind posted the video on his verified Twitter account this week showing the dark blue car on the sidewalk as students enter a school.

"I'm calling on @NYPD66Pct to look into the matter and arrest the man responsible for the reckless endangerment of children's welfare," Hikind wrote. "All that because he couldn't wait an extra few minutes..."

Spectrum NY1 reports the incident took place outside a Jewish yeshiva in Brooklyn.

Police say they have the vehicle and are continuing to investigate.

