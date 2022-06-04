Video shows EF-3 tornado batter north Texas schools

There were only minor injuries reported from the tornado that struck parts of Jack County.

JACKSBORO, Texas — Students and staff in a North Texas town saw parts of their schools destroyed by a powerful tornado at the end of March.

On March 21, 2022, a tornado that caused damage up to EF-3 intensities struck Jack County and damaged many areas including Jacksboro Elementary School and Jacksboro High School, according to a survey by the National Weather Service.

The surveillance videos released by Jacksboro Independent School District showed multiple viewpoints from inside the schools' gyms, the high school's stadium and a hallway of the elementary school.

In the video, you can see one wall of the high school gym completely fall, exposing the basketball courts to the outdoor environment. You can also see a staff member at the elementary school running through a hallway where the ceiling falls down nearby in another video.

A wall of the elementary gym is also completely blown out causing debris to fly across the entire gym, and at the stadium, a gate is knocked down while a track high jumping pit is blown away.

Following the storm that ravaged the elementary and high school, Jacksboro ISD closed both schools and the students were unable to return to class until March 29. Jacksboro Elementary students resumed classes at other locations including First Baptist Church, Jacksboro Parish, Fort Richardson Masonic Lodge and Jacksboro Middle School, the school district said in a press release on Facebook.

While the schools sustained damage that will likely take months to repair, Jacksboro ISD leaders found ways for the high school students to continue with sporting events, theatre and academic competitions. Other nearby counties have been showing support for Jacksboro ISD by sending supplies and wearing the school colors.