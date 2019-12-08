LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An Indiana man is charged with attempted murder after prosecutors say a memory card containing hours of video showing him torturing a toddler were found.

The case began June 9 when the 18-month-old boy was taken to a hospital with spinal fractures, WDRB reported. The boy's mother believed Christopher Ray Keller, 36, had injured the boy, according to court documents.

Along with the fractures, investigators say the boy had "severe bruising" on his body and head, bite marks and hair missing from his scalp. Documents say Keller told the boy's mother the injuries had happened when the child was playing rough with another child.

The Louisville Courier-Journal reports Keller was charged with battery on a child under 14 years old and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury.

While he was behind bars, WDRB says a woman taking care of the children in Keller's home noticed the surveillance camera in the living room was missing. She could not find the camera, but she found the memory card, and she watched the video on it and notified law enforcement.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office claims the card contained more than 11 hours of video showing Keller abusing the child and ordering other children to beat the boy as well.

Keller now faces charges of attempted murder, battery and aggravated battery, neglect of a dependent and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

He pleaded not guilty. The newspaper said his bail is set at $4 million.

