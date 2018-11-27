Bethesda, Maryland — Reports of an active shooter at Walter Reed Army Medical Center turned out to be part of a drill exercise, a Pentagon spokesperson confirmed.

Many people around the facility had been tweeting about the reported active shooter situation, including a Maryland congressman.

Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger wrote on Twitter that that he was in a conference room with approximately 40 other people when they were told there was an active shooter.

I am currently at Walter Reed Medical in Bethesda where we've been told there is an active shooter. I am currently safe in a conference room w/ approx 40 others. — Dutch Ruppersberger (@Call_Me_Dutch) November 27, 2018

When it was confirmed that the incident had in fact been a drill, he later tweeted that they were given the all clear but "at no point was there any indication that this was a drill."

Even the official U.S. Navy Twitter account had posted about reports of an active shooter, and then later confirmed that it was an “ad hoc drill by tenant command.”

CONFIRMED: No active shooter at Naval Support Activity Bethesda. Was ad hoc drill by tenant command. https://t.co/P9N65mMdOA — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) November 27, 2018

Various employees inside the hospital had reported on social media about receiving notifications of a code white active shooter situation. The alerts urged people to shelter in place and move all patients and staff to secure locations.

From employee sheltered in place at Walter Reed.. when I asked what he is hearing/seeing. https://t.co/q1YlTV7Q1j — Adam Longo (@adamlongoTV) November 27, 2018

People were reporting that conflicting emails were being sent out addressing the incident at Walter Reed. Some emails said "exercise active shooter" while some said "this is not a drill."

A doctor at the hospital tweeted video showing heavily armed law enforcement officers in the area, but noted she hadn't heard any shots.

Inside Walter Reed right now after the active shooter announcement. Was looking on Twitter for news and it's filled with people questioning the safety of their loved ones. Building 19 in lockdown. Haven't heard any shots. Multiple agencies responding. Hopefully false alarm. pic.twitter.com/xNDKyEuN56 — Lindsey Migliore, DO (@DrMigliore) November 27, 2018

Another employee at the hospital posted a screenshot of a notification sent to her phone. She said she was currently hiding in a closet with a patient and two other employees.

Active Shooter at my job. Walter Reed Hospital. pic.twitter.com/ee3fXlqO6K — A'Jada 🧡 (@nattyby__nature) November 27, 2018

I'm hiding in a closet with a patient and two co-workers. Lights off. I have no idea where everyone else in my department ran to. I just hope everyone is safe...... — A'Jada 🧡 (@nattyby__nature) November 27, 2018

