PERTH AMBOY, N.J. - The video opens with Perth Amboy police officer Kyle L. Savoia desperately screaming and waving.

He's screaming at a man sitting on railroad tracks.

He's waving at a train headed straight for him.

The July 19 incident was captured on Savoia's body cam.

The man was able to get up and out the train's way at the last second.

"Where'd you come from?" the man said in the video. "Thank you, oh my God, thank you so much."

Savoia was dispatched for a welfare check at the Perth Amboy station, which is how he came across the man, according to CBS News.

The officer knew the man was on the tracks. He didn't know an oncoming train was also on the tracks, CBS news said.

The man, who is homeless, was taken to a hospital for treatment, then showed up at police headquarters to thank Savoia again, CBS news said.

Savoia, 22, joined the police department in January. His brother is also a Perth Amboy officer and his father, who died two years ago, was a longtime sergeant with the department.

