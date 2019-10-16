One of the 19 remaining Democratic presidential candidates raised $5 in the third quarter of 2019, according to the Federal Elections Commission. The filing also appears to show Wayne Messam didn't spend any money on his campaign during those three months.

Messam's campaign says it was a computer glitch, according to USA TODAY, but did not say how much the campaign raised.

Messam, the mayor of Miramar, Fla., launched his campaign in March, but has gained little to no support in the polls and has failed to make any of the debate stages thus far.

According to the FEC filing, Messam's total receipts for the period between July 1 and Sept. 30 were $5, which appears to have come from an individual.

At the start of the period, Messam had $31,146.44 cash on hand. At the end of the period, it was $31,151.44 -- a difference of $5. That makes it appear Messam's campaign spent no money during that time.

A more detailed look at Messam's expenditures, loans, transfers, rebates, refunds, and other financial disclosures had a common theme: $0.00. That $5 was the only exchange of funds, according to the FEC.

Records from January 1 through June 30 show a much more active campaign with $93,812.67 in individual contributions, but nothing from political action committees. Messam spent $62,666.23 during that same time.

Messam's haul has been dwarfed by the Democratic frontrunners, many of whom have been able to count their fundraising totals and cash on-hand in the millions.

Sen. Bernie Sanders held $33.7 million cash-on-hand on his third-quarter fundraising report. Sen. Elizabeth Warren had $25.7 million during the same period, while South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg came next $23.3 million. Former Vice President Joe Biden, meanwhile, held just $8.9 million — a fraction of what his leading rivals have at their disposal.

