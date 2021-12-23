When Matt Scifres's grandmother developed dementia, he quit his job and became a fulltime caregiver before he was even 30 years old.

If you ask Betty McKenzie how she’s doing, she always gives the same answer: “Oh, just as mean as ever.”

Her grandchildren laugh because they say their 4-foot 10-inch tall grandma is “one of the sweetest people you could ever meet.”

“She’s a firecracker,” Betty’s grandson, Matt Scifres said. “She’s just everything.”

Betty and her husband raised Matt and his younger sister, Kenzie.

“My grandma and grandpa were, and I cannot stress this enough, happily married for 64 years,” Kenzie said.

“They took it upon themselves to help raise me and Matt without being asked. They never ever made us feel like a burden. And they showed us unconditional love.”

Time has a way of turning the tables, and now Matt is the one showing Betty unconditional love.

Betty is 89 and has been showing signs of dementia for a few years.

Matt had a job as a fulltime bar manager but quit to become a fulltime caregiver to his grandmother.

He was still in his 20s at the time and he was hesitant, but not anymore.

“When you have a family member who has dementia, you can’t count on them to have good weeks or good days, but when you’re there for extended periods of time, you get to experience those lucid moments. They’ll remember who you are and why your there,” Matt, now 30 years old, explained.

“To give her back some of what she’s given to me, yeah, I don’t regret it one bit.”

Kenzie said the entire family relies on Matt.

“After my grandpa’s funeral, [Matt] told my grandma that he wanted to be the type of man that our grandpa was. He made a promise to her and he has not let us down in any way. He’s an amazing, giving, loving person and the best brother I could ever have,” Kenzie said.

Matt has little time for himself or his hobbies, which include writing music.

Kenzie wanted to thank her brother for all he’s done, so she nominated him for a Little Wish.

Matt will be receiving a new laptop and $1,000 in gift cards to Walmart and Target.

The siblings both choked back tears as Kenzie revealed the surprise to him on a video chat.

“You need to know you’re loved and wonderful,” Kenzie told him.

“I’m lucky to have you as a sister,” he replied.