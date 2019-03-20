As we transition from winter to spring this week, there is a changing-of-the-seasons tradition you may not know about that also has inspired some of those color runs you see popping up.

Holi is a Hindu spring festival celebrated throughout North India, according to Britannica. It happens during the full-moon day during Phalguna, which occurs between February and March in the Hindu calendar. This year, it starts on March 20 and ends on March 21.

People taking part in Holi throw colored water and powder on one another. Each color has a different meaning. According to Travel and Leisure:

Blue is for Krishna, a Hindu god

Green is for new beginnings

Red can symbolize marriage or fertility

Yellow, the color of turmeric, is used on auspicious occasions

Bonfires are also associated with Holi.