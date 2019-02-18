Monday is President's Day, a holiday initially started to celebrate George Washington's birthday. It also is a day that many federal offices are closed for its observance. Here's a look at what's open and closed Monday.

Schools

Most schools are closed. If you have a younger child, you may want to see if their daycare is open. Some daycare centers follow the same holiday schedule as the local school district.

Banks

Most banks are closed, but there are exceptions. TD Bank is open.

Mail service

U.S. Postal service - No delivery

UPS - Regular delivery

FedEx - Most services run as normal but there is modified service for FedEx Express and FedEx SmartPost.

Garbage and recycling

Check with your service. Some companies will take this day off and slide pickup to the next day or the weekend, or they may pickup twice the load next Monday.

Retail stores and restaurants

Most will be open and many of them will be offering holiday sales. Other businesses may also be open.

Stock markets

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq are closed



