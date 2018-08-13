At Sunday night's 2018 Teen Choice Awards, broadcast live from Hollywood on Fox, "Riverdale" was the big winner in the television categories, while "Avengers: Infinity War," "Black Panther" and "The Greatest Showman" were among the big movies winners.
Choice Action Movie
WINNER: “Avengers: Infinity War”
“Justice League”
“Maze Runner: The Death Cure”
“Pacific Rim: Uprising”
“Tomb Raider”
Choice Action Movie Actor
WINNER: Robert Downey Jr. – “Avengers: Infinity War”
Chris Evans – “Avengers: Infinity War”
Dylan O’Brien – “Maze Runner: The Death Cure”
Henry Cavill – “Justice League”
John Boyega – “Pacific Rim: Uprising”
Tom Holland – “Avengers: Infinity War”
Choice Action Movie Actress
WINNER: Scarlett Johansson – “Avengers: Infinity War”
Alicia Vikander – “Tomb Raider”
Amy Adams – “Justice League”
Elizabeth Olsen – “Avengers: Infinity War”
Gal Gadot – “Justice League”
Zoe Saldana – “Avengers: Infinity War”
Choice Sci-Fi Movie
WINNER: “Black Panther”
“Blade Runner 2049”
“Rampage”
“Ready Player One”
“Thor: Ragnarok”
Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor
WINNER: Chris Hemsworth – “Thor: Ragnarok”
Chadwick Boseman – “Black Panther”
Dwayne Johnson – “Rampage”
Mark Ruffalo – “Thor: Ragnarok”
Ryan Gosling – “Blade Runner 2049”
Tye Sheridan – “Ready Player One”
Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress
WINNER: Letitia Wright – “Black Panther”
Danai Gurira – “Black Panther”
Lupita Nyong’o – “Black Panther”
Naomie Harris – “Rampage”
Olivia Cooke – “Ready Player One”
Tessa Thompson – “Thor: Ragnarok”
Choice Fantasy Movie
WINNER: “Coco”
“A Wrinkle in Time”
“Peter Rabbit”
“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”
Choice Fantasy Movie Actor
WINNER: Anthony Gonzalez – “Coco”
Gael García Bernal – “Coco”
James Corden – “Peter Rabbit”
John Boyega – “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”
Mark Hamill – “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”
Oscar Isaac – “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”
Choice Fantasy Movie Actress
WINNER: Carrie Fisher – “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”
Daisy Ridley – “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”
Mindy Kaling – “A Wrinkle in Time”
Oprah Winfrey – “A Wrinkle in Time”
Reese Witherspoon – “A Wrinkle in Time”
Storm Reid – “A Wrinkle in Time”
Choice Drama Movie
WINNER: “The Greatest Showman”
“A Quiet Place”
“Midnight Sun”
“Murder on the Orient Express”
“Truth or Dare”
“Wonder”
Choice Drama Movie Actor
WINNER: Zac Efron – “The Greatest Showman”
Hugh Jackman – “The Greatest Showman”
Jacob Tremblay – “Wonder”
Leslie Odom Jr. – “Murder on the Orient Express”
Patrick Schwarzenegger – “Midnight Sun”
Timothée Chalamet – “Lady Bird”
Choice Drama Movie Actress
WINNER: Zendaya – “The Greatest Showman”
Bella Thorne – “Midnight Sun”
Daisy Ridley – “Murder on the Orient Express”
Julia Roberts – “Wonder”
Lucy Hale – “Truth or Dare”
Saoirse Ronan – “Lady Bird”
Choice Comedy Movie
WINNER: “Love, Simon”
“Daddy’s Home 2”
“I Feel Pretty”
“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”
“Overboard”
“Pitch Perfect 3”
Choice Comedy Movie Actor
WINNER: Dwayne Johnson – “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”
Eugenio Derbez – “Overboard”
Jack Black – “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”
Kevin Hart – “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”
Mark Wahlberg – “Daddy’s Home 2”
Will Ferrell – “Daddy’s Home 2”
Choice Comedy Movie Actress
WINNER: Anna Kendrick – “Pitch Perfect 3”
Amy Schumer – “I Feel Pretty”
Anna Faris – “Overboard”
Hailee Steinfeld – “Pitch Perfect 3”
Karen Gillan – “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”
Rebel Wilson – “Pitch Perfect 3”
Choice Movie Villain
WINNER: Michael B. Jordan – “Black Panther”
Cate Blanchett – “Thor: Ragnarok”
Josh Brolin – “Avengers: Infinity War”
Adam Driver – “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”
Aidan Gillen – “Maze Runner: The Death Cure”
Bill Skarsgård – “It”
Choice Breakout Movie Star
WINNER: Nick Robinson – “Love, Simon”
Olivia Cooke – “Ready Player One”
Sophia Lillis – “It”
Keala Settle – “The Greatest Showman”
Kelly Marie Tran – “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”
Letitia Wright – “Black Panther”
Choice Summer Movie
WINNER: “Incredibles 2”
“Adrift”
“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”
“Life of the Party”
“Ocean’s 8”
“Solo: A Star Wars Story”
Choice Summer Movie Actor
WINNER: Chris Pratt – “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”
Sam Claflin – “Adrift”
Julian Dennison – “Deadpool 2”
Alden Ehrenreich – “Solo: A Star Wars Story”
Donald Glover – “Solo: A Star Wars Story”
Ryan Reynolds – “Deadpool 2”
Choice Summer Movie Actress
WINNER: Bryce Dallas Howard – “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”
Zazie Beetz – “Deadpool 2”
Sandra Bullock – “Ocean’s 8”
Emilia Clarke – “Solo: A Star Wars Story”
Melissa McCarthy – “Life of the Party”
Shailene Woodley – “Adrift”
Choice Movie Ship
WINNER: Zac Efron & Zendaya – “The Greatest Showman”
Chadwick Boseman & Lupita Nyong’o – “Black Panther”
Sophia Lillis & Jeremy Ray Taylor – “It”
Dylan O’Brien & Kaya Scodelario – “Maze Runner: The Death Cure”
Nick Robinson & Keiynan Lonsdale – “Love, Simon”
Bella Thorne & Patrick Schwarzenegger – “Midnight Sun”
TV
Choice Drama TV Show
WINNER: “Riverdale”
“Empire”
“Famous in Love”
“Star”
“The Fosters”
“This is Us”
Choice Drama TV Actor
WINNER: Cole Sprouse – “Riverdale”
Freddie Highmore – “The Good Doctor”
Jesse Williams – “Grey’s Anatomy”
Jussie Smollett – “Empire”
K.J. Apa – “Riverdale”
Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us”
Choice Drama TV Actress
WINNER: Lili Reinhart – “Riverdale”
Bella Thorne – “Famous in Love”
Camila Mendes – “Riverdale”
Chrissy Metz – “This Is Us”
Maia Mitchell – “The Fosters”
Ryan Destiny – “Star”
Choice Comedy TV Show
WINNER: “The Big Bang Theory”
“Black-ish”
“Fuller House”
“Jane the Virgin”
“Modern Family”
“The Good Place”
Choice Comedy TV Actor
WINNER: Jaime Camil – “Jane the Virgin”
Andy Samberg – “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”
Anthony Anderson – “Black-ish”
Elias Harger – “Fuller House”
Hudson Yang – “Fresh Off the Boat”
Rico Rodriguez – “Modern Family”
Choice Comedy TV Actress
WINNER: Gina Rodriguez – “Jane the Virgin”
America Ferrera – “Superstore”
Candace Cameron Bure – “Fuller House”
Kristen Bell – “The Good Place”
Sarah Hyland – “Modern Family”
Yara Shahidi – “Black-ish,” “Grown-ish”
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor
Bob Morley – “The 100”
Dominic Sherwood – “Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”
Finn Wolfhard – “Stranger Things”
Gaten Matarazzo – “Stranger Things”
Joseph Morgan – “The Originals”
WINNER: Matthew Daddario – “Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress
Eliza Taylor – “The 100”
Emeraude Toubia – “Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”
Katherine McNamara – “Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”
Lana Parrilla – “Once Upon a Time”
WINNER: Millie Bobby Brown – “Stranger Things”
Rose McIver – “iZombie”
Choice Action TV Show
“Arrow”
“Gotham”
“Lethal Weapon”
“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”
“Supergirl”
WINNER: “The Flash”
Choice Action TV Actor
Chris Wood – “Supergirl”
Damon Wayans – “Lethal Weapon”
David Mazouz – “Gotham”
WINNER: Grant Gustin – “The Flash”
Lucas Till – “MacGyver”
Stephen Amell – “Arrow”
Choice Action TV Actress
Caity Lotz – “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”
Candice Patton – “The Flash”
Chloe Bennet – “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”
Danielle Panabaker – “The Flash”
Emily Bett Rickards – “Arrow”
WINNER: Melissa Benoist – “Supergirl”
Choice Animated TV Show
“Bob’s Burgers”
“Family Guy”
WINNER: “Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir”
“Rick and Morty”
“Steven Universe”
“The Simpsons”
Choice Reality TV Show
WINNER: “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”
“Lip Sync Battle”
“MasterChef Junior”
“The Four: Battle for Stardom”
“The Voice”
“Total Divas”
Choice Throwback TV Show
“Dawson’s Creek”
WINNER: “Friends”
“Gossip Girl”
“One Tree Hill”
“That ’70s Show”
“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”
Choice TV Personality
WINNER: Chrissy Teigen – “Lip Sync Battle”
Derek Hough – “World of Dance”
DJ Khaled – “The Four: Battle for Stardom”
Hailey Baldwin – “Drop the Mic”
Kelly Clarkson – “The Voice”
Meghan Trainor – “The Four: Battle for Stardom”
Choice TV Villain
Anna Hopkins –”Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”
Cameron Monaghan –”Gotham”
Gabrielle Anwar –”Once Upon a Time”
WINNER: Mark Consuelos –”Riverdale”
Mind Flayer –”Stranger Things”
Odette Annable –”Supergirl
Choice Breakout TV Show
“9-1-1”
“Anne with an E”
“Black Lightning”
WINNER: “On My Block”
“Siren”
“The Resident”
Choice Breakout TV Star
Iain Armitage – “Young Sheldon”
Luka Sabbat –”Grown–ish”
Lyric Ross –”This Is Us”
Nafessa Williams –”Black Lightning”
Oliver Stark –”9-1-1″
WINNER: Vanessa Morgan –”Riverdale”
Choice TV Ship
WINNER: Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart –”Riverdale”
Grant Gustin & Candice Patton –”The Flash”
K.J. Apa & Camila Mendes –”Riverdale”
Matthew Daddario & Harry Shum Jr. –”Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”
Millie Bobby Brown & Finn Wolfhard –”Stranger Things”
Stephen Amell & Emily Bett Rickards –”Arrow”
Choice Summer TV Show
“Beat Shazam”
“Cobra Kai”
“Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger”
WINNER: “So You Think You Can Dance”
“The Bold Type”
“Total Bellas”
Choice Summer TV Star
Aisha Dee – The Bold Type”
Aubrey Joseph – Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger”
Katie Stevens – The Bold Type”
Meghann Fahy – The Bold Type”
WINNER: Olivia Holt – Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger”
Xolo Maridueña – Cobra Kai”
MOVIES AND TV
Choice Liplock
Chadwick Boseman & Lupita Nyong’o – “Black Panther”
Chris Pratt & Zoe Saldana – Avengers:”Infinity War”
WINNER: Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart –”Riverdale”
Gina Rodriguez & Justin Baldoni –”Jane the Virgin”
Millie Bobby Brown & Finn Wolfhard –”Stranger Things”
Zac Efron & Zendaya –”The Greatest Showman”
Choice Hissy Fit
Adam Driver –”Star Wars: The Last Jedi”
Jack Black –”Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”
Joe Keery –”Stranger Things”
Kevin Hart –”Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”
WINNER: Madelaine Petsch –”Riverdale”
Mark Ruffalo –”Avengers: Infinity War”
Choice Scene Stealer
Charlie Heaton –”Stranger Things”
Katie McGrath –”Supergirl”
Nick Jonas –”Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”
Taika Waititi –”Thor: Ragnarok”
Tom Hiddleston –”Thor: Ragnarok”
WINNER: Vanessa Morgan –”Riverdale”
MUSIC
Choice Male Artist
Bruno Mars
Drake
Ed Sheeran
WINNER: Louis Tomlinson
Niall Horan
Shawn Mendes
Choice Female Artist
Ariana Grande
WINNER: Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Demi Lovato
Dua Lipa
Taylor Swift
Choice Music Group
WINNER: 5 Seconds of Summer
Fifth Harmony
Florida Georgia Line
Maroon 5
Migos
Why Don’t We
Choice Country Artist
Blake Shelton
WINNER: Carrie Underwood
Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett
Choice Electronic/Dance Artist
Calvin Harris
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
Steve Aoki
WINNER: The Chainsmokers
Zedd
Choice Latin Artist
Becky G
WINNER: CNCO
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Luis Fonsi
Maluma
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist
WINNER: Cardi B
Childish Gambino
Drake
Khalid
Nicki Minaj
Post Malone
Choice Rock Artist
WINNER: Imagine Dragons
Panic! At the Disco
Paramore
Portugal. The Man
twenty one pilots
X Ambassadors
Choice Breakout Artist
Bazzi
WINNER: Khalid
Lauv
Logic
Marshmello
SZA
Choice Next Big Thing
Black Pink
MattyBRaps
NCT
Jacob Sartorius
Stray Kids
WINNER: Jackson Wang
Choice International Artist
WINNER: BTS
Black Pink
CNCO
Exo
Got7
Super Junior
Choice Song: Female Artist
Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left To Cry”
WINNER: Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug) – “Havana”
Demi Lovato – “Sorry Not Sorry”
Dua Lipa – “New Rules”
Halsey – “Bad at Love”
Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”
Choice Song: Male Artist
Charlie Puth – “Attention”
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Drake – “God’s Plan”
WINNER: Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”
Justin Timberlake (feat. Chris Stapleton) – “Say Something”
Kendrick Lamar (feat. Zacari) – “Love.”
Choice Song: Group
WINNER: 5 Seconds of Summer – “Youngblood”
Imagine Dragons – “Whatever It Takes”
Maroon 5 – “Wait”
Panic! At the Disco – “Say Amen (Saturday Night)”
Portugal. The Man – “Feel It Still”
Why Don’t We – “Trust Fund Baby”
Choice Collaboration
Bebe Rexha (feat. Florida Georgia Line) – “Meant to Be”
Bruno Mars (feat. Cardi B) – “Finesse (Remix)”
Taylor Swift (feat. Ed Sheeran & Future) – “End Game”
The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar – “Pray for Me” (“Black Panther” soundtrack)
WINNER: Zac Efron & Zendaya – “Rewrite the Stars” (“The Greatest Showman” soundtrack)
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey – “The Middle”
Choice Pop Song
“Delicate” – Taylor Swift
“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” – Backstreet Boys
WINNER: “In My Blood” – Shawn Mendes
“No Excuses” – Meghan Trainor
“No Tears Left to Cry” – Ariana Grande
“This Is Me” – Keala Settle
Choice Country Song
“Cry Pretty” – Carrie Underwood
“Heaven” – Kane Brown
“Life Changes” – Thomas Rhett
WINNER: “Meant to Be” – Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line
“Mercy” – Brett Young
“Most People Are Good” – Luke Bryan
Choice Electronic/Dance Song
WINNER: “All Night” – Steve Aoki & Lauren Jauregui
“Friends” – Marshmello & Anne-Marie
“The Middle” – Zedd, Maren Morris, & Grey
“One Kiss” – Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa
“Perfect” – Topic & Ally Brooke
“Solo” – Clean Bandit feat. Demi Lovato
Choice Latin Song
“Boom Boom” – RedOne, Daddy Yankee, French Montana & Dinah Jane
“Dinero” – Jennifer Lopez feat. DJ Khaled & Cardi B
WINNER: “Familiar” – Liam Payne & J Balvin
“Hey DJ” – CNCO
“Mi Gente” – J Balvin & Willy William
“Échame la Culpa” – Luis Fonsi & Demi Lovato
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song
“All the Stars” – Kendrick Lamar & SZA (“Black Panther” soundtrack)
“Finesse (Remix)” – Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B
“God’s Plan” – Drake
“Let You Down” – NF
WINNER: “Love Lies” – Khalid & Normani
“This Is America” – Childish Gambino
Choice Rock/Alternative Song
“Alone” – Halsey
“Hard Times” – Paramore
“High Hopes” – Panic! at the Disco
“No Roots” – Alice Merton
“Sit Next to Me” – Foster the People
WINNER: “Whatever It Takes” – Imagine Dragons
Choice Summer Song
WINNER: “Back to You” – Selena Gomez
“Familiar” – Liam Payne & J Balvin
“Girls Like You” – Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B
“Nice for What” – Drake
“One Kiss” – Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa
“Youngblood” – 5 Seconds of Summer
Choice Summer Female Artist
WINNER: Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Selena Gomez
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Meghan Trainor
Choice Summer Male Artist
Kane Brown
Niall Horan
WINNER: Shawn Mendes
Liam Payne
Charlie Puth
Zayn
Choice Summer Group
WINNER: 5 Seconds of Summer
The Chainsmokers
Dan + Shay
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Panic! at the Disco
Choice Summer Tour
Niall Horan – Flicker World Tour
Jay Z & Beyoncé – On the Run II Tour
Charlie Puth – Voicenotes Tour
WINNER: Harry Styles – Harry Styles: Live on Tour
Taylor Swift – Reputation Stadium Tour
Top Dawg Entertainment – The Championship Tour
DIGITAL
Choice Female Web Star
Eva Gutowski
WINNER: Liza Koshy
Merrell Twins
Bethany Mota
Lele Pons
Lilly Singh
Choice Male Web Star
Cameron Dallas
WINNER: The Dolan Twins
Joey Graceffa
Ryan Higa
Collins Key
Tyler Oakley
Choice Comedy Web Star
The Dolan Twins
Collins Key
WINNER: Liza Koshy
Miranda Sings
Lele Pons
Lilly Singh
Choice Music Web Star
Anitta
Chloe x Halle
WINNER: Erika Costell
Jack & Jack
Johnny Orlando
Noah Schnacky
Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star
Dulce Candy
WINNER: James Charles
Kandee Johnson
Shay Mitchell
NikkieTutorials
Zoella
Choice Twitter
Mark Hamill
Mindy Kaling
WINNER: Anna Kendrick
Kumail Nanjiani
Ryan Reynolds
Chrissy Teigen
Choice Instagrammer
WINNER: Selena Gomez
Lucy Hale
Dwayne Johnson
John Mayer
Will Smith
Justin Timberlake
Choice Snapchatter
Ethan Dolan
Grayson Dolan
WINNER: Ariana Grande
Kendall Jenner
Demi Lovato
Meghan Trainor
Choice YouTuber
DanTDM
The Dolan Twins
WINNER: Liza Koshy
Merrell Twins
Lele Pons
Lilly Singh
Choice Muser
Baby Ariel
Loren Gray
Holly H
Sofia Santino
Valentina Schulz
WINNER: Mackenzie Ziegler
FASHION
Choice Style Icon
Chadwick Boseman
Blake Lively
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Migos
WINNER: Harry Styles
Zendaya
Choice Female Hottie
Hailey Baldwin
Selena Gomez
Olivia Holt
WINNER: Lauren Jauregui
Kendall Jenner
Yara Shahidi
Choice Male Hottie
Chadwick Boseman
Zac Efron
Grant Gustin
Chris Hemsworth
Shawn Mendes
WINNER: Cole Sprouse
OTHER
Choice Comedian
Ellen DeGeneres
James Corden
Jimmy Fallon
Kevin Hart
Lilly Singh
WINNER: The Dolan Twins
Choice Male Athlete
Adam Rippon
J.J. Watt
WINNER: LeBron James
Red Gerard
Shaun White
Stephen Curry
Choice Female Athlete
Chloe Kim
Lindsey Vonn
Mikaela Shiffrin
Mirai Nagasu
WINNER: Serena Williams
U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team
Choice Dancer
Cheryl Burke
Jenna Dewan
Derek Hough
Les Twins
tWitch
WINNER: Maddie Ziegler
Choice Video Game
“Fire Emblem Heroes”
WINNER: “Fortnite”
“The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild”
“Overwatch”
“PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds”
“Super Mario Odyssey”
Choice Model
Adwoa Aboah
Romeo Beckham
Kaia Gerber
Bella Hadid
WINNER: Gigi Hadid
Jaden Smith
Choice Fandom
Black Pink – Blinks
WINNER: BTS – BTS Army
CNCO – CNCOwners
One Direction – Directioners
Fifth Harmony – Harmonizers
Taylor Swift – Swifties