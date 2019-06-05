Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed a healthy baby boy on Monday morning, but don't expect to see the newest member of the royal family quite yet.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have taken a much more private route surrounding their child's birth, compared to other recent royal babies.

The couple announced their son's birth on Instagram and said they plan to share more details in the coming days.

After the birth announcement, Prince Harry told reporters that Meghan and the baby are both doing incredibly well and described it as "the most amazing experience I can ever possibly imagine." He added that the family will see everyone in "probably two days' time" so "everyone can see the baby."

It's not clear whether they plan to release family photos at that time or if it'll be more of a public affair.

In comparison, Meghan's sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, introduced all three of her children to the world on the steps of London's St. Mary's hospital.

FILE - In this Monday, April 23, 2018 file photo, Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge smile as they hold their newborn baby son as they leave the Lindo wing at St Mary's Hospital in London.

AP

Harry and Meghan recently moved from central London to a secluded house known as Frogmore Cottage near Windsor Castle, 25 miles west of London. The move is seen in part as reflecting a desire for privacy as they raise their first child.