Jasmin Cervantes-Garcia has been in speech therapy for the past two months at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Jasmin Cervantes-Garcia, 13, is learning how to speak and walk again after being involved in a horrific crash that killed her parents and grandparents.

The crash happened over the summer during a family trip to Mexico. Jasmin suffered a brain injury and for weeks after the crash, she was in a coma. About a month after the crash, she was flown on Jet ICU to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital to receive treatment.

Since then, Jasmin has come a long way. She started speech therapy at the hospital's rehab facility about two months ago.

Jasmin's speech language pathologist, Paige Cothran Hampton, said following this kind of trauma, it can be hard to find the right words while attempting to form sentences. Often times, it can feel like the name of something is on the tip of your tongue.

"Everyday objects – she knows them – but it’s like retrieving that," she explained.

Jasmin's brother Cruz says he knows they still have a long road ahead but he is very hopeful.