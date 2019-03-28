OSMANIYE, Turkey — Surveillance video from an outdoor market in Turkey shows a man being lifted into the air as he tries to keep a large umbrella from blowing away.

Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency told CBS News the incident happened Monday at a market hall in Osmaniye. The video shows three men running to secure an umbrella as strong winds move it.

One of them is blown more than 10 feet into the air after stepping on the base of the umbrella pole.

CBS said the man was able to jump off and walk away unharmed. Turkish officials said another man was injured after the shade fell on him and was being treated at a local hospital.

