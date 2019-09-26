WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Fire crews in Winston-Salem rescued a man 80-feet up in the air on scaffolding at a church Thursday morning.

The battalion chief says the man was part of a crew repairing rock on the side of St. Paul Episcopal Church on Summit Avenue. He said the man had a medical emergency and couldn't climb down.

The fire department could not say what the emergency was, or the man's condition.

