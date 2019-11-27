APPLETON, Wis. — Cherish every moment.

The night before he passed, 87-year-old Norbert Schemm knew exactly how to enjoy time with his family. He wanted to have one more beer with his sons.

His grandson, Adam Schemm, on Thursday tweeted a picture of the family that since has gone viral, with more than 325,000 "likes" on Twitter. He told CBS News the moment meant a lot to everyone.

"The look on everyone's face is something to cherish, they are all smiling including my grandfather," Schemm said.

Adam Schemm said his grandfather had been in the hospital for about a week and "things were getting worse." His father would tell the family in a group chat that Norbert Schemm was going to have a beer.

Sharing the picture to social media was a way to "honor" his grandfather, Adam Schemm said to CBS News.

"I loved the photo," Schemm said. "It's such an authentic moment that although I was hesitant to share publicly was just so real not to share."

Norbert Schemm served in the Coast Guard from 1953-56, according to his obituary. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, a daughter, three sons and nine grandchildren.

"Our dad was hardworking, strong, loving, kind, and gentle. He loved his family very much," the obituary reads. "He was not a man of great wealth, and yet he was a very, very rich man. He lived his life wealthy in his faith, the unsearchable riches of Jesus Christ and now he is with Jesus in glory."

