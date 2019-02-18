FORT WORTH, Texas — A man is in jail in Parker County and a 7-week-old baby is intensive care at Cook Children's Hospital after the man admitted to harming the boy while he was babysitting him.

The Parker County Sheriff's Department confirmed Sunday that Kaleb Ray Eisenmann, 20, has been arrested and charged with injury to a child with intent to cause bodily injury.

According to the Sheriff's Department, Eisenmann was babysitting the infant while the child's mom went to work on Valentine's Day. He called her home, where she apparently found her son lethargic and pale, and the baby suffered a seizure while in route to the hospital, the sheriff said.

When Parker County investigators questioned Eisenmann, they say he admitted to being frustrated when the baby would not stop crying, and he told them, "I didn't slam him in the bed. But I put him down really kinda hard [sic]."

Family members identified the baby as a 7-week-old named Jax. His mother Journy Williams had been dating Eisenmann, and family members said that while he was not the biological father of the child, he was involved with family and was at the hospital for the child's birth in December.

"If he was so angry, why didn't he just set him down and let him cry? He didn't have to hurt him," said Jax's maternal grandmother Michelle Aaron.

Aaron said that Williams remains by Jax's side in the hospital, and said doctors fear that Jax may have suffered permanent brain damage from Shaken Baby Syndrome.

The family does not believe Eisenmann's description of the incident and wants him to face tougher charges.

"There's a 7-week-old baby in there fighting for his life with machines and tubes running all over his body," Aaron said. "That's not [caused by] just assault."