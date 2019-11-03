LATHROP, Calif. — Stella Artois at Targét? Fancy.
Elysia Johnson's Target run ended up landing her in jail. Police in Lathrop, California, say Johnson picked up a six-pack of Stella Artois while shopping Saturday afternoon.
Rather than heading toward the checkout, she allegedly walked into a dressing room and hung out for more than an hour to drink all the beer. She walked out of the store with more than $200 of merchandise.
Target's loss prevention detained her not long after. Johnson later was booked into the San Joaquin County jail on a shoplifting charge and three additional warrants, according to police.
What other people are reading right now:
- Police: Kids drown after being left in locked car while mom ran into a store
- Florida woman accused of killing 11-year-old to keep her from having sex
- Florida man accused of 'intentionally' pressure washing his neighbor
- VIDEO: Horse seen in bed of a pick-up truck traveling on the highway
- Man nearly swallowed by whale lives to tell the tale
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.