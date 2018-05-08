A woman is facing murder charges after her 5-year-old daughter's body was pulled from the Kansas River in Lawrence on Saturday.

Scharron Renea Dingledine, a 26-year-old from Columbia, was arrested on one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

Police say Dingledine drove her SUV into the river on Friday. Rescuers were able to get her and her 1-year-old son, but not the girl.

The boy sustained critical injuries and is still in the hospital.

Dingledine is being held in the Douglas County Jail without bond.

