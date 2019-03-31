HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — A woman missing for almost a week has been found dead.

The body of Khadijah Anderson, 23, was located in Indian River County, according to the Highlands County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies have started a death investigation to figure out what happened.

Indian River County is situated roughly 70 miles southeast of Lakeland, where she told her mother last Monday she'd be leaving to but never arrived.

Her car was found abandoned by an outlet mall in the county, with its keys left inside and doors open.

