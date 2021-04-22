Woman pleads guilty to hate crimes for running down children

She pleaded guilty Monday to two state counts of attempted murder in the same attacks.

An Iowa woman has pleaded guilty to federal hate crimes for intentionally driving her SUV into two children in 2019 because she said she thought one was Mexican and the other was a member of the Islamic State group.

Forty-three-year-old Nicole Poole Franklin, of Des Moines, entered the pleas Wednesday in a Des Moines federal court to two counts of violating the U.S. Hate Crime Act for trying to kill the children because of their races in attacks minutes apart.

