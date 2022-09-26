Ashley Haas was set to get married on Aug. 15, which is her father's birthday and the anniversary of her grandfather's passing.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's the day most girls dream about as a child, your wedding day.

For Ashley Haas, her wedding date was especially meaningful. You see, Haas was set to get married on Aug.15, which is her father's birthday and the anniversary of her grandfather's passing.

Novant Health shared that Haas wanted this date to be a celebration. But when she was rushed to the hospital on her special day, she thought all was lost because she had to cancel her wedding.

Novant Health shared a sweet photo on its Facebook page which showed Haas in a white dress standing in front of her groom, exchanging their vows.

The hospital system said when Novant Health Matthews Medical Center heard Haas' story, they sprang into action to create a magical moment.



"In a matter of hours, our team members were able to gather flowers, decorations and a cake," Novant Health shared. "Together they turned a small courtyard into the venue where Ashley's dream would come true."

