Women are celebrating their right to vote in the election, which sees a record-breaking number of women on the ballot, by honoring the civil rights activist, Susan B. Anthony.

On Nov. 5, 1872, Anthony voted in the presidential election although she didn't have the legal right to do so. She was arrested and fined for illegal voting. Her act helped the women's rights movement to move forward but it took another 50 years for women to be given the right to vote.

Since Tuesday morning, social media has been inundated with posts of women pay their respects to Anthony by posting “I Voted” stickers on her grave at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Rochester, N.Y. Some people left flowers and flags.

Anthony’s tombstone was showered in the same love two years ago during the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

While some chose to pose with the activist’s tombstone, others captured the moment they placed their sticker on her grave.

