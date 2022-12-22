Example video title will go here for this video

His wife says "Derek is still daddy" despite the enormous challenges he suddenly faces.

But the family says they may be shut out from their best hope for help because of a cruel twist of fate.

A Charlotte area family is hoping for a miracle this Christmas after a devastating diagnosis for a young father of three.

That devastating diagnosis? Derek has ALS – a nervous system disease that weakens every muscle and impacts one's ability to move and talk. The effects can come on fast.

Derek remembers, "I’ve had this baseball glove forever so when I put it on and realized that I couldn’t squeeze or open to catch a ball, it was very weird."

“In the middle of throwing the ball with Beau in the backyard he realized he could no longer close his glove,” Amber said.

Amber, a school teacher, and Derek, who worked in architecture went to the doctor after noticing some weird things.

“It was earth-shattering, a day we never want to relive," Amber remembers. "Our youngest was three days old so we took our newborn baby in tow to get literally the worst news we could be given.”

In November 2021, Amber and Derek Ingram brought home their youngest, baby Elle, to meet her older sister Kate and brother Beau. Elle was just three days old when the couple had to visit the hospital again for a very different reason.

'Derek is still daddy' :

The disease has moved very quickly and Derek is now forced to use a motorized wheelchair. His speech can be difficult to understand because he has trouble moving his mouth.

“I have very little movement in my left arm. My right arm can move a little,” he explains about what’s left of his body that he can control.

He can’t hold Elle.

“She’s way stronger than I am," Derek said. "She’s a wiggle worm.”

Amber adds, “Neurologically, Derek is still daddy.”

But there is so much he can no longer do with his kids and for them, and that’s the hardest part of the disease.

“Yeah, it’s impossible to even think about, much less talk about,” Derek says, getting emotional.

At age six, Beau knows things are different.

“He asks lots of questions, he wants to understand why daddy’s muscles don’t work like they used to,” Amber said. “He knows that daddy is different but he also is just thankful to have a daddy who loves him so much.”

“I try to be involved as best I can,” Derek adds.