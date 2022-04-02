Investigators say youth pastor Sung Woo Hong, 37, committed aggravated sexual battery on the children in a secluded office inside Pilgrim Community Church.

BURKE, Va. — Fairfax County Police are working to extradite a former pastor at a Burke church on charges of sexual assault against at least two children.



Former youth pastor Sung Woo Hong, 37, is accused of aggravated sexual battery at Pilgrim Community Church.

They called him Pastor Sam, and detectives say he was in charge of youth activities and taught the youth band.

Their big fear is that there are more victims. And they’re urging those victims– or their parents – to contact them.

"Very concerned. Hence the reason we’re doing the interview is to reach out to other potential victims, to lend them the opportunity to come forward to the Fairfax County Police Department, to reach out to a responsible adult, to reach out to a school resource officer," said Fairfax County Police 2nd LT. J.P. Weeks.

Police say they didn’t find out about 37-year-old Sung Woo Hong until two years after the attacks. By that time, he’d been fired by the church and fled to South Korea.

But investigators say for three years, between 2016 and 2019, Hong assaulted at least these two children in a secluded office inside the church. One of the victims disclosed the alleged sexual contact. Police don’t say who the child told.

Detectives now have three arrest warrants against Hong for alleged aggravated sexual battery. And they’re working with the FBI and South Korean authorities to extradite him back here to face justice.

Fairfax County Police: are asking anyone with information or believe Hong may have had inappropriate contact with them or their child to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can also be sent in anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411, and by web – Click HERE.

Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 dollars if their information leads to an arrest. Those who wish for a detective to contact them should leave contact information.