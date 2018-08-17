A large animal tranquilizer that can kill humans instantly is being sold on the streets mixed with other opioids. Carfentanil is an analog of the synthetic opioid fentanyl. It’s 100 times more potent than fentanyl and 10,000 times more potent than morphine.

Carfentanil is used to sedate large animals like elephants, but it’s increasingly finding its way to the illegal drug supply and ending up in the hands of people addicted to opioids.

Just last month, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention sent out a letter warning about the rising number of deaths involving fentanyl and fentanyl analogs like carfentanil.

The CDC reports that recent data from 10 states show carfentanil deaths nearly doubled between the end of 2016 and the beginning of 2017. There were almost 500 carfentanil deaths in Florida in 2016.

Law enforcement across the U.S. reported finding carfentanil more than 1,200 time in all of 2016. In just the first half of the following year, that number nearly doubled to more than 2,200.

