GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK - A 69-year-woman has died after she fell into the Grand Canyon Tuesday afternoon, according to park officials.

Grand Canyon National Park rangers responded to a call shortly after 1 p.m. reporting that a person at a rocky point west of Pipe Creek Vista needed help.

Before rescuers could get to her, the woman fell. A spokesperson for the park said responding rangers found the woman’s body about 200 feet below the rim.

The park’s helicopter and rescue team were able to recover the body. She has since been identified as Cynthia Ackley from Peoria, Arizona.

The fall is the second death from an accidental fall this year in Grand Canyon National Park.

Another man died after he slipped and fell into the canyon on the Hualapai Tribe's reservation west of the park.

