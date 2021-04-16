The civil lawsuits claim the two passengers from Hawaii suffered significant trauma and stress when United 328's engine exploded after takeoff from DIA.

CHICAGO, Cook County — A Chicago law firm has filed lawsuits on behalf of two passengers who were aboard a United Airlines flight whose engine exploded Feb. 20 shortly after takeoff from Denver International Airport (DIA).

One of the engines of UA Flight 328 to Honolulu exploded about four minutes after takeoff from DIA and rained down airplane parts over a park and houses in Broomfield.

The Boeing 777-200 returned to DIA for an emergency landing 24 minutes later. No injuries were reported on the ground or on the plane, which had 229 passengers and 10 crew members on board. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the explosion.

> Video above: Passenger on flight that dropped debris over Broomfield talks about what he witnessed.

Clifford Law Offices, based in Chicago, filed two lawsuits Friday in the Circuit Court of Cook County, Ill., on behalf of two passengers who live in Hawaii. The civil lawsuits ask for at least $50,000 in damages due to significant trauma and distress, according to the law firm.

"The passengers on this flight thought it was going to be their last," said Robert Clifford, senior partner in the aviation law firm, in a news release. "Imagine as a passenger looking out the window of a plane and helplessly watching the engine on fire. The terror you experience lasts a lifetime."

The lawsuits filed on behalf of Joseph McGinley and Jonathan Strawn claim that United Airlines:

Did not provide a safe aircraft;

Did not provide a properly maintained, service and inspected aircraft for the flight;

Did not adequately and properly inspect, maintain and service the aircraft's engines including the fan blades and other component parts;

Did not adequately and properly instruct and train its aircraft service personnel regarding the inspection, maintenance and service of the aircraft's engines;

And was otherwise negligent.

United Airlines is also facing a class-action lawsuit over emotional distress after the emergency landing, according to paperwork filed in March in a U.S. District Court of Colorado.