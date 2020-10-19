The teacher also saw what was happening just as the suspect closed the victim's laptop, prosecutors said.

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged after he was allegedly caught on video sexually assaulting a little girl, all while the victim’s classmates and teacher watched in horror, reported CBS Chicago.

Catrell Walls, 18, is charged with predator criminal sexual assault, Chicago Police online records show.

CBS reported the incident occurred on Thursday afternoon, and he was arrested and appeared in court over the weekend.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s office stated the crime occurred in a home but was witnessed by others accidentally over a Google Meets class session.

The victim's teacher said during lunch and independent study periods, students are allowed to sign off of their virtual learning session or stay logged on but with their cameras and microphones off. But in this case, the 7-year-old girl accidentally forgot to turn off her camera, prosecutors said.

Four students were still signed on and witnessed the assault, asking what was happening. That’s when the teacher also noticed the assault and told everyone to sign off.

CBS reported the teacher saw the suspect pick up the girl’s computer and close it. She reported the incident to the school’s principal, and school officials notified the family and authorities.

The girl later reportedly told investigators that was not the first time she was assaulted.