HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, Arkansas — A sheriff’s office in Arkansas is warning the public about a sex offender who threatened to “rape the first woman he sees” after he’s released from custody.

John West, 38, was convicted of raping a 4-year-old girl in 1996, according to a Facebook post made by the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office. In April he was taken to a hospital in Little Rock after he was arrested for disorderly conduct.

“West apparently suffers from mental illness and is stable while on medication,” the post states. “He is telling the hospital personnel that he will not stay on his medication, when he walks out of the hospital. He is also telling the hospital staff that he will rape the first woman he sees so he can come back…”

West allegedly told hospital staff he’s had “command hallucinations” that told him to rape a woman, Sheriff James Singleton stated online.

West is considered to be a Level 3 or high-risk sex offender.

“This notice is provided to the citizens of Hempstead County out of a concern for the safety for the citizens,” the post stated. “Please use caution if this person approaches you. Call 911 immediately and report whereabouts. Please do not approach.”

The warning about West was posted to the sheriff’s office Facebook page on Monday morning. By that evening the department said he was back in custody, again for disorderly conduct, but it’s not clear when he will be released again.

