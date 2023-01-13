James Ricky Wiggins, 55, was arrested Tuesday in his Dawson County home for crimes believed to have been committed in West Virginia, according to the GBI.

DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — A former Dawson County deputy coroner was arrested at his home for out-of-state crimes related to child sexual abuse content, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Thursday.

Jason Ricky Wiggins was under investigation by the GBI's Child Exploitation, and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit after the Parkersburg Police Department in West Virginia reached out for help.

The department in West Virginia obtained an arrest warrant for Wiggins for using obscene matter with intent to seduce a minor, meaning he sent sexual content to a child with the intent of sexually abusing them.

During the search at Wiggins' home in Dawson County by GBI, they found child porn, which resulted in additional charges being brought against the 55-year-old in Georgia.

He was arrested and taken to the Dawson County Jail and charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of children by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit.

Dawson County coroner Ted Bearden said Wiggins was immediately terminated once they were aware of the charges brought against him.

"It was a shock to all of us," said Bearden when he and his team learned of Wiggins' arrest. Bearden said that "professionalism was never compromised" in the time that Wiggins worked there.

The investigation was a multi-state investigation working across several departments. Anyone with information about child exploitation is urged to contact GBI's Investigation Child Exploitation Unit at 44-27-887 or report the crimes to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline at CyberTipline.org.