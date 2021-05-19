'An angel': Deputy saves unresponsive baby girl

The deputy was the first to arrive to the emergency and immediately began CPR to help the 10-day-old breathe.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. — A deputy is being hailed as both a hero and an angel after saving a 10-day-old baby girl.

It all started during the evening of April 29 when Deputy Kelly was called to an "unspecified medical aid" situation at a home in the city of Rancho Cucamonga, according to local police.

He was the first to arrive and wasn't quite sure what the emergency was yet, police said.

Once inside, a young woman who police say was a caretaker placed a 10-day-old baby girl in Deputy Kelly's arms. The baby wasn't breathing and her lips were turning blue, a release said.

But Kelly knew exactly what to do, police said, and immediately began CPR. He placed the baby face down on his forearm and gave her back thrusts. Then, he turned her over and gave the baby chest compressions. This went on for several minutes, police said.

Even when Deputy Kelly felt the "baby go limp in his arms," police say "he refused to give up."

Kelly continued giving the baby CPR until she "finally began taking small breaths." She was taken to the hospital and was released back home several hours later.

After the emergency, Kelly later visited the family's home to "officially" meet baby Victoria, and her twin sister Abigail.

Police say the family "was grateful for the opportunity to meet Deputy Kelly and called him an angel."

"Great job, Deputy Kelly. You are a hero!" the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department wrote on Facebook.