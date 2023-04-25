Atlanta community, leaders mourn loss of Harry Belafonte

Several community and government leaders wrote about their memories of the late icon and gave their condolences to Belafonte's family.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Tributes from all over the city poured in on Tuesday after the sad news that musician and civil rights activist Harry Belafonte died at age 96.

Several community and government leaders wrote about their memories of the late icon and gave their condolences to Belafonte's family.

Dr. Bernice King took to Instagram Tuesday, posing an emotional photo of Belafonte and her mother, Coretta Scott King, attending her father's funeral, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens provided a statement from his office about Belafonte:

"Actor, singer, activist and barrier-breaker. The great Harry Belafonte understood the concept of participating in a group project. He used his celebrity to call attention to causes that mattered. Civil Rights in America, famine relief in Ethiopia, AIDS eradication in Africa. Harry Belafonte worked for what he believed in, using his gifts to effect change. You don’t have to be famous to serve. Everyone is able to put in for the cause, to the best of their ability. Harry Belafonte understood that. Rest well, Mr. Belafonte."

The City of Atlanta released a separate statement highlighting Belafonte's work organizing the Freedom March on Washington in 1963.

“Harry Belafonte will be remembered not just for his immense talent and performances, but as a central figure in the fight for civil rights. He cared about the dignity of all people and notably, helped to organize the Freedom March on Washington in 1963. His artistic brilliance and pursuit of a better and more just world will forever be a part of his legacy. He will be greatly missed.”

Georgia NAACP President and attorney Gerald Griggs wrote a short message on Twitter:

Rest in Power

Harry Belafonte. 😢✊🏾 — Gerald A. Griggs (@AttorneyGriggs) April 25, 2023

Famous civil rights attorney Ben Crump posted his condolences on Twitter, mentioning that Belafonte has left a significant mark on the world.

Harry Belafonte — a tireless activist, EGOT winner, and successful singer — has died at 96. Through his extraordinary contributions, including his notable advocacy for human rights and social justice, he leaves an indelible mark on this world. Rest In Power, Mr. Belafonte. pic.twitter.com/xRAr8KL98T — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) April 25, 2023

The late musician and civil rights icon died of congestive heart failure on Tuesday. The 96-year-old was renowned for his groundbreaking music and activism, working closely with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the civil rights movement.