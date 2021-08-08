Emergency alert test to occur nationwide this week

It will be happening on Wednesday.

ATLANTA — When your phone starts buzzing with an emergency alert on Wednesday, don't worry - it's part of a nationally scheduled test.

The alert will ring out on TVs, radios and be sent to cell phones this week as part of a test that will be conducted between 2:20-2:50 p.m. across the nation, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

"The Wireless Emergency Alert portion of the test will be directed only to consumer cell phones where the subscriber has opted-in to receive test messages," FEMA's website states. "This will be the second nationwide WEA test, but the first nationwide WEA test on a consumer opt-in basis. The test message will display in either English or in Spanish, depending on the language settings of the wireless handset."