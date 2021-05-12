Advocates call for safety standards to prevent hot car deaths

Several children die each year in Florida from heatstroke after being left in hot cars. Lawmakers are reintroducing the Hot Car Act to prevent more deaths.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Lawmakers are reintroducing a bill to help save dozens of kids from dying in hot cars.

Last year, 25 children died from heatstroke across the U.S., and three of them were in Florida. It doesn't take much for a car to heat up in the Florida sun. Even with the windows cracked, the temperature inside can climb to 125 degrees in just minutes.

Safety advocates, including the non-profit Kids and Cars, hope this will be the year lawmakers pass the Hot Cars Act.

Just like there are safety standards for airbags, rear backup cameras and trunk releases, they want automakers to be required to equip cars with child-detecting technology-- sensors that can detect breathing and body heat. They want the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to find the best equipment and make the rules.

Families are sharing their stories in hopes of getting more attention for this bill. A South Carolina grandfather says his family was forever changed after his grandson Bishop was left in a car back in May 2011.

"The daily horror that I and my family encountered at the thought of Bishop buckled in his car seat, crying relentlessly, sweating profusely, seizing uncontrollably and extending his little arms for hope, with no one to attend to him, at times, it is simply too much to bare for any human," Norman Collins said.

Many people ask how can someone leave a child in a car? USF Neuroscientist David Diamond has been studying memory for four decades. For the last 15 years, he's been talking with parents and studying how they lose awareness and forget by running on autopilot.

"This habit memory system almost subconsciously and it dominates our thinking, and so it interferes with another brain memory system our conscious brain memory system which keeps track of the day’s events. That prospective memory which we call planning to do something in the future is actually suppressed by our habit memory system," Diamond said.

You can see our 2019 interview by clicking here.

Advocates noticed that about 50 percent fewer kids were left last year than in 2019, but they worry that with people getting back to previous routines from before the pandemic, those numbers will increase again.