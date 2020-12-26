How to help people affected by the Christmas Day explosion in Nashville

Many people expected Christmas Day would be a break from a year filled with tragedy. Yet, it just brought more in Nashville.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Christmas morning usually brings hope and cheer to families across the world. However, people in Nashville just got more tragedy after a year already filled with it.

An RV exploded in the downtown area Friday morning, damaging 41 buildings and injuring three people. Officials said that the vehicle was playing an ominous warning in the minutes leading up to the explosion.

It also knocked out telecommunication infrastructure for thousands of people across Tennessee, Kentucky and northern Alabama.

Federal authorities said Saturday that they identified a person of interest in connection with the explosion. However, that did not help the people whose Christmas mornings may have gone up in flames. Businesses and homes were affected by the blast, and people's lives had changed because of it.

To help them recover, people can reach out or donate to the following organizations: