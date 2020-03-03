GLENDALE, Calif. (PR BUSINESS WIRE/AP) — IHOP is serving up that “Saturday morning feeling” all week long with a new limited-time menu of Cereal Pancakes and Shakes.

The IHOP team joined forces with Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries and Fruity Lucky Charms to create a pancake and milkshake lineup.

The new pancake cereal lineup includes:

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Pancakes: Buttermilk pancakes with cinnamon spread, Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, cream cheese icing, a crown of whipped topping and cinnamon sugar

Crunch Berries Pancakes: Buttermilk pancakes with cereal milk mousse, blue vanilla sparkle sauce, Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries cereal and a crown of whipped topping

Fruity Lucky Charms Pancakes: Buttermilk pancakes with cereal milk mousse, vanilla sauce, Fruity Lucky Charms cereal and a crown of sweet purple whipped icing

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Milkshake: Vanilla ice cream blended with Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, topped with a crown of whipped topping, more cereal and cinnamon sugar

Crunch Berries Milkshake: Vanilla ice cream blended with Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries cereal, drizzled with blue vanilla sparkle sauce and topped with whipped topping and more cereal

Magical Marshmallow Kids Combo: One buttermilk pancake topped with vanilla sauce, marshmallow cereal and sweet purple whipped icing, with one scrambled egg, one bacon strip and one pork sausage link

Berry-tastic Crunch Kids Combo: One buttermilk pancake topped with blue vanilla sparkle sauce, crunchy berry cereal and whipped topping, with one scrambled egg, one bacon strip and one pork sausage link

IHOP announced it's also letting Kids Eat Free. Now through April 12, kids 12 and under eat free with the purchase of one adult entrée every day from 4-10 p.m.