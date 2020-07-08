The Great American Outdoors Act was signed into law by President Donald Trump on August 4

MACON, Ga. — The Ocmulgee Mounds National Historic Park is one of many parks expected to receive funds from the Great American Outdoors Act.

The new law will establish the National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund to support deferred maintenance projects on federal land.

The funds will be comprised of federal revenues from the development of oil, gas, coal and alternative or renewable energy on federal lands and waters, according to the law.

Giselle Mora-Bourgeois, the acting superintendent of the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historic Park, said each park's financial need was calculated from the 2018 assessment of maintenance backlogs.

At the end of the 2018 fiscal year, it was calculated by the National Park Service Facility Management Software System that the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historic Park had more than $6.8 million worth of deferred maintenance projects.

"The Park Service has really a long standing issue being able to maintain and to protect the resources that were entrusted to us," said Mora-Bourgeois. "The amount of investment that is needed for us to do that has not been adequate."

Mora-Bourgeois said they haven't yet determined what projects will be completed with the fund.

"Most of the needs in the park will be related to stabilizing the existing structures, to upgrading services, and to making sure that our assets actually are able to provide the best and more accessible and comfortable experience for visitors," said Mora-Bourgeois.

One of the park's focuses will be on making sure all of their exhibits are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to Mora-Bourgeois.