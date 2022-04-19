Man accidentally inhales dental drill bit while getting tooth filled

The drill bit was in Tom Jozsi's lung for four days before a specialized doctor was able to remove it.

WISCONSIN, USA — A man was able to get a unique souvenir from his dentist's office after a visit, and no ... we're not talking about one of his teeth or anyone else's for that matter.

Tom Jozsi has shrined an inch-long drill bit on a shelf at his home after he inhaled it while getting a tooth filled.

“Well, I don't know. I was at the dentist getting a tooth filled, and then next thing I know I was told I swallowed this tool," Jozsi told WISN-TV. "So I didn't really even feel it going down. All I felt was a cough.”

Doctors believe when Jozsi coughed during his procedure, it sent the metal object down his throat and into his lungs.

It ended up going so deep that normal scopes couldn't reach it, and if doctors couldn't get it out, part of his lung was going to have to be removed.

Fortunately, pulmonary expert Dr. Abdul Alraiye was able to use a special tool that's usually used in cancer detection to get the drill bit out of Jozsi without causing him any harm.

“I was never so happy in my life when I opened my eyes and I saw him with a smile under that mask, shaking a little plastic container that had the tool in it," Jozsi said.

The drill bit was in Jozsi's lung for four days.