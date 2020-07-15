Map shows county-by-county risk of encountering COVID-19 at an event

Plug in your county and the size of the event, and calculate the risk that at least one person there will have COVID-19.

A new tool developed by Georgia Tech allows people to look up their risk of encountering COVID-19 at event, based on the county they live in.

The interactive map allows users to choose a county anywhere in the United States, choose the event size (anywhere from 10 people to 10,000), and then calculate the risk that at least one COVID-19 positive person will be present.

For example, in Marion County, the tool calculates that at a 100-person event, there is an 58% chance that someone in attendance will be COVID-positive. At a gathering with only 10 people, that risk goes down to 8%.

In Warren County on the state's western border, the risk level is less than 1% at a gathering with 100 people in attendance. Alternatively, the risk is 97% in two Indiana counties: Elkhart and Marshall.

This interactive county-by-county map of the U.S. made by Georgia Tech scientists and researchers shows the risk of attending an event with someone actively infected with Covid-19. | https://t.co/ntfTNjrttJ pic.twitter.com/M8fzjSNnKP — Georgia Tech (@GeorgiaTech) July 8, 2020

The interactive map is based on data from The COVID Tracking Project at The Atlantic, which pulls daily data on COVID-19 testing and patients from all 50 states. It's also based on 2019 U.S. Census data.