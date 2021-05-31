'A privilege and an honor': Milledgeville bar hosts 'Taps Across America' event

It was a year ago that CBS News 'On the Road' correspondent Steve Hartman called for trumpet players, buglers, and other musicians to play taps at 3 p.m.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Every year on Memorial Day, Taps Across America makes its way across the nation, and for the second year in a row, it's also been in Milledgeville.

While some decided to enjoy the day off at home, others headed to Duke's Lounge and Dawg House in Milledgeville to mark Memorial Day.

They paid their respects while listening to "Taps" played by a bugler.

Organizer Larry Edwards says it all started while watching Steve Hartman's Taps Across America special last year.

"You gotta have a place and a bugler, and fortunately, my next door neighbor both served in the Army for 36 years and is a bugler," says Edwards.

That neighbor is Colonel Retired Larry McClendon.

"It's great to pay tribute to those great Americans who were never able to come out of uniform."

McClendon says he was honored that Edwards asked him to play last year, and this year was no different.

"It's a privilege and an honor to be able to apply what little talent I've got to remembering those soldiers and their families," he says.

McClendon says he's from Macon and it's been support from Central Georgians that keeps him and his family here.

"Without the support of communities, friends and family, it becomes an issue of we're not in this alone."

And for Edwards, it's another day to thank his friends, family, and neighbors in arms.

"Whether you're a veteran or not, you know someone who has lost a life, a friend of a friend, in service to this country, so it's extremely important," says Edwards.